Obituary: Betty Jean Manion Cardwell, 92

Betty Jean Manion Cardwell, 92, died peacefully Saturday, April 12, 2025. She was the former Betty Jean Manion, born Dec. 11, 1932.

She grew up in Louisville, graduated from Ahrens Trade School, and attended Jefferson Community College. She married Jerry Cardwell (married 56 years), and in 1966, she moved to Mount Washington to work and raise her family.

She retired from Federal Land Bank and went on to sell real estate. She retired to Cadiz and lived on Lake Barkley for 20 years. She then moved to Bardstown where she lived for 10 years. In the last 20 months of her life, she made new friends at Inspirations Independent Living in Mount Washington.

She had a wonderful, fulfilling life. She loved to garden outdoors and always had a beautiful display of indoor plants as well. Sewing was something she loved to do early in life and during her retirement years she quilted many lovely pieces that will always be cherished. She loved spending time with her family, traveling, and making new friends – there was always room for one more her circle of friends. Hers was truly a life well-lived. She was loved by all for her generosity and kind heart, and she will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Virginia Loretta Manion Borders and Robert Lewis Manion; her husband, Jerry Cardwell; one daughter, Mary Patricia Doak; one grandson, Jonathan Doak; three sisters, Dolores Gagel, Darvell Erwin and Carol Garrett.; and two brothers, Kenneth Aaron Manion and Bobby Manion.

She is survived by two daughters, Libby (David) Bass and Susan Cardwell; one stepdaughter, Brenda (Larry) Dattilo,; one stepson, John (Joy) Cardwell; four sisters Sue (Bob) Mayberry, Peggy (Richard) Farber, Judy (Vernon) Mabe, and Linda Muthler; five grandchildren, Elizabeth (Parrish) Butler, Christopher (Tiffany) Bass, Marybeth Burrage, Jessica Doak, Joshua Doak; and seven great-grandchildren, Jake Butler, Ella Butler, Xavier Bass, Jamyah Doak, Jayden Doak, Jaysen Doak, and Avah Burrage.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Friday, April 18, 2025, at the McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with cremation to follow.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday, April 18, 2025 at the funeral home.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington is in charge of arrangements.

