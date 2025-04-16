Judge reports on flood relief, potholes, etc. on his April 15th WBRT radio show

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, April 16, 2025 — Judge-Executive Tim Hutchins is joined by District 3 Magistrate M.T. Harned for the WBRT radio show. “Around the County” with NCJE Tim Hutchins. Hutchins updated listeners on flood relief efforts, noting that more than 60 people were out of their homes due to flood damage. Hutchins also took questions by telephone and text message from WBRT listeners. Running time: 55 minutes.

-30-