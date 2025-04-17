65th annual Bardstown Kiwanis Radio Auction set for May 18th on WBRT AM/FM

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, April 16, 2025 — Save the date! Sunday, May 18th is the date for the 65th annual Bardstown Kiwanis Radio Auction broadcast 1 to 6 p.m. by WBRT 1320 AM, 97.1 FM and 94.9 FM in Lebanon, and streamed live at the WBRT website, www.WBRTCountry.com.

The auction will feature a long list of donated items from local business and generaous donors. The donations are sold at auction and the money raised is used by the Kiwanis to fund the club’s activities, scholarships and other programs that benefit the Nelson County community.

The Nelson County Gazette will publish a list of auction items late the week ahead of the auction, which will take place at the Nelson County Civic Center.

Don’t miss the opportunity to help a local organization raise funds and score some superb local products from local businesses! Look for the list of auction items here on the Nelson County Gazette ahead of the start of the radio auction.

-30-