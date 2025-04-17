Obituary: Lois June Tudor Prewitt RN, BSN, JD, 86, Irvine

Lois June Tudor Prewitt RN, BSN, JD, 86, of Irvine, died Saturday, April 12, 2025. She was born Feb. 19, 1939, in Valley View to H. H. “Jackie” Tudor and Mary Elizabeth Noland Tudor.

LOUIS JUNE TUDOR PREWITT

She was salutatorian of her 1957 Irvine High School class and Valedictorian of her class at the Good Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing. At the age of 37, she entered U.K. College of Law, from which she graduated in 1980. She practiced law in Lexington until 2010, when illness forced her to retire.

She was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church in Lexington, where she served as a Vacation Bible School administrator and teacher. She also served on Centenary’s Board of Trustees. The last several years she was incredibly happy to be a member of and part of the church family at First Christian Church in Irvine, the same church in which she grew up.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Duveen Tudor French and Helen Tudor Pattie; two brothers, Glenn Bradley Tudor, and H. H. “Jackie” Tudor III; and one stepson, Gregory Prewitt.

She is survived by her beloved husband of nearly 25 years, Verlon Prewitt; three children, Catherine DeLoach, Gerry Calvert II (Chris) and Stephanie Calvert Day; one stepson ,Christopher Prewitt (Tammy); one sister, Margie Bradford of Bardstown, who was her inseparable companion as a child and a great support and friend as an adult; eight grandchildren, W. Jacob Prewitt (Jennifer), William DeLoach III, Emma Calvert, Andrew Calvert, Hannah June Parsons, Thomas Parsons, Brandon Prewitt.



and Eric Prewitt; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; an informally adopted son, Rawl Kazee; an informally adopted grandson, Xander Keeton; as well as many friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, April 19, 2025, at the First Christian Church in Irvine with Bro. Greg Humpert officiating. Burial is in the Richmond Cemetery.

Visitation is 6-8 pm.m. Friday, April 18, 2025, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home, 10-11 a.m. Saturday, April 19, 2025, at the church.

The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home in Irvine is in charge of arrangements.

-30-