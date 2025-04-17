Obituary: Joe B. Cissell, 96, Boston

Joe B. Cissell, 96, of Boston, died peacefully Sunday, April 13, 2025, at Baptist Health Hardin with his family by his side—flirting and giving the nurses a hard time right up until the end. Although was 96, he had everyone convinced he’d make it to 102 just out of pure stubbornness. His secret for a long life? Drinking room temperature Dr Pepper— as many a day as he wanted.

JOE B. CISSELL

He was born in McCracken County to William and Agnes Cissell. He was the youngest of 13 siblings, the final piece of a generation. He lived a long life full of stories, service, and the occasional tall tale. At a young age, he fudged his age to enlist in the military and served proudly in World War II and the Korean War—a bold move, but if you knew him you knew that rules were more like “suggestions” to him.

He spent decades as a dedicated member of the Boston Volunteer Fire Department. He started in 1989, often showing up before the trucks and probably telling the fire how to burn better. Around town, he was affectionately known as the “Mayor of Boston” — a title he fully embraced despite there being no such official position.

He was a lot of things — a veteran, firefighter, animal whisperer, Westerns connoisseur, and master storyteller as well as a skilled carpenter, known for building everything from homes to heirlooms with his own two hands. In every nail he drove and every beam he set, he built not just structures, but memories. More than anything, he was a builder of families. He often said his greatest accomplishment was his family. He loved every one of them so much that, well, there ended up being quite a few. If you ever lost count, just wait five minutes and another one would show up calling him “Dad” or “Papaw.”

His favorite pastimes included scratching lottery tickets with dramatic flair, rescuing every stray animal within a 10-mile radius (especially raccoons and cats), napping like it was an Olympic sport, arguing about politics for fun, riding backroads stopping at every yard sale he saw, collecting clocks and rocks, dancing, and telling stories that may or may not have been 100% true — but they sure were entertaining. He also had a singing voice that could stop traffic, though not always for the reasons you’d think.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sharon Cissell, who deserves a medal for keeping up with him all those years, along with his large and loving family who will keep his memory alive with laughter, love, and a fair amount of mischief.

He was one of a kind. The mold was broken, stomped on, and probably set on fire after he was made. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered as a man who loved big, laughed loud, and never passed up the chance to tell a good story—or start a new one.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings; two sons, Joseph Cissell Jr. and James Cissell; one granddaughter, Christy Hargan; and one son-in-law, Bill Hulen.

He leaves to mourn his passing his beloved children, Brian Cissell (Bridget) of Bardstown, Benny Cissell (Olivia) of Sellersburg, Ind., Belinda Hartsell (Nick) and Brandon Cissell (Kayla), both of Boston, Bonitta Cissell Milligan (Anthony) of Springfield, Joanne Hulen of Paducah, and Denice Van Konel (Mike), Deborah Cissell (Jim), Timothy Cissell (Charolette), and Roy Glenn Cissell, all of Arkansas; 25 grandchildren, Kelsey Dunn (Sean), Jonathan Cissell (Nicole), Matthew Cissell (Jordan), Alexandria Haire (Nathan), Ambra Cissell, Ashlynn Clark (Bodie), Austin Cissell (Caroline), Elise Rainwater, Joslyn Rainwater, Gwyneth Rainwater, Kurt Cissell, Emmett Cissell, Mallorie Cissell, Tony Cissell, Tracy Tubbs, Lee Cissell, Rebecca and Jennifer, Lynn Reynolds, Shannon Soresby, Deborah, Rhonda Cissell Rone, Joseph Cissell III, Joe Tyler Hicks, and Joni Marie Cissell; and 14 great-grandchildren, Hallie Cissell, Eve Cissell, Bentlee Cissell, Emilee Cissell, Parker Haire, Hadley Haire, B. Reid Haire, Murphie Kate Haire, Bella Dunn, Taylor Cissell, Bailey Cissell, Eli, Ellie, and Olivia Hargan.

The funeral is 11 .am. Friday, April 18, 2025, at the Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Boston with burial in the New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Thursday, April 17, 2025 and 9-11 a.m Friday, April 18, 2025,, at the Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Boston.

The pallbearers will be Brian Cissell, Matthew Cissell, Austin Cissell, Nick Hartsell, Kurt Cissell, Bodie Clark, and Dwayne Milligan.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Boston Volunteer Fire Department or Mount Moriah Baptist Church.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston is in charge of arrangements.

-30-