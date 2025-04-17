Obituary: Dona Lou Bryan Bradshaw, 84, Buffalo

Dona Lou Bryan Bradshaw, 84, of Buffalo, died Monday, April 14, 2025, at Baptist Health in Elizabethtown. She was born Nov. 20, 1940, in Lawton, Okla., to the late Albert G. and Cleo Hart Bryan.

She was a teacher for the Buffalo and Larue Baptist Christian Schools. She loved teaching the children.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Harry Franklin Morrison, James Otis Keith, and Wilburn Bradshaw.

She is survived by one son, Worden Morrison of Buffalo; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Friday, April 18, 2025, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, with Bro. Nathan Housley officiating. Burial is in the Buffalo Cemetery in Buffalo.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Thursday, April 17, 2025, and 1-2 p.m. Friday, April 18, 2025, at the funeral home.

William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel is in charge of services.

