Obituary: Charles William Lewis, 69

Charles William Lewis, 69, died Tuesday, April 15, 2025, surrounded by an abundance of love from those who cherished him the most.

CHARLES WILLIAM LEWIS

He was born into a life filled with challenges; he lived through perseverance, brute strength, and unshakable spirit and faith. His journey was never made easy, yet he carried himself with grace, honor, and a beautiful sense of humor that allowed him to share contagious positivity that inspired everyone who knew him. He never once let his circumstances define him — instead, he defined his life by how deeply he loved, how generously he gave, and how brightly he smiled. He had a heart big enough for everyone. He was a man who gave everything he had, even when he had little. His charming and witty personality was a gift for making people laugh. He would often give you a nickname that somehow always stuck. It was his way of showing love, and if you had one, you knew you carried a special place in his heart.

He was an avid outdoorsman and found his peace near the water, Sometimes to fish, sometimes to think but never without those he loved by his side. His love for the outdoors included hunting, especially with his sons, grandsons and brothers. Here was where stories were shared, laughter was had , and memories were made that will be treasured forever. But more than anything, he deeply loved his family. His joy was their joy. Whether it was time spent around the kitchen table, a quiet morning sip of coffee, or a simple meal together, he lived for those little moments. He was a fighter, a worries, a giver, a storyteller, and a source of unwavering love. He showed us all how to live with heart, give with soul, He taught us strength, faith and the importance of laughter, especially when life gets hard. Though our hearts ache in his absence, we find comfort knowing his legacy lives on, in every joke, every nickname, in his children and grandchildren, every moment shared together. We are so incredibly and deeply thankful for this beautiful life journey we shared with him.

Rest easy, Dad. You were one of a kind. We’ll love you always.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Janie Bell Thompson Lewis; and three brothers, Anthony Kevin Lewis, Marvin Darrell Lewis and Ronald Lee Lewis.

He is survived by two sons, Tommy (Nancy) Lewis of Elk Creek and Kevin (Salena) Lewis of Mount Washington; one daughter, Shelly Lewis of Spencer County; two sisters, Lariane Bagshaw of Taylorsville and Diane Curtsinger of Fairfield; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Saturday, April 19, 2025 at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with Bro. Eric Gilbert officiating. Burial is in the Valley Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, April 18, 2025, and 9-10 a.m. Saturday, April 19, 2025.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-