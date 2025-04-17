Obituuary: Doris Jean Wayne, 69, Taylorsville

Doris Jean Wayne, 69, of Taylorsville, died Tuesday, April 15, 2025, at Baptist Health Louisville. She was born Aug. 6, 1955, in Grayson County to the late Mack Elmer and Iva Rae Williams Gibson.

DORIS JEAN WAYNE

She was a retired employee of General Electric and was a member of Wakefield Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed cooking and baking and she loved roosters.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by eight siblings, Gleniel T. Gibson, Cletus Lee Gibson, Ileen Saltzman, Lillian Marie Herdt, Bradley T. Gibson, Delmer Gibson, Ora Louise Rivas and Cloretta Akridge.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Thomas Wayne; two daughters, Georgetta (Steven) Sharp and Melissa Wilder, both of Taylorsville; one son, Larry Thomas (April) Wayne Jr. of Taylorsville; five siblings, Jimmie (Patsy) Gibson of Louisville, Judy Mae Zelezny of Texas, and Leslie (Shirley) Gibson, Ernestine (Wilbert) Lindsey, and Hank G. (Debbie) Gibson, all of Clarkson; 11 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

The funeral is 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with David Shelburne officiating with burial in Valley Cemetery.

Visitation is 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-