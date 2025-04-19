Obituary: Leigh Caroline Reed, 26, Finley

Leigh Caroline Reed, 26, of Finley, died Wednesday April 16, 2025, following an automobile accident in Louisville. She was born Oct. 2, 1998, and was raised in Marion County. From an early age, she would light up the room with her passion, smile and laughter.

LEIGH CAROLINE REED

She graduated from Marion County High School in 2017. In high school she was active in many clubs and sports. She graduated in the Top 10 in her class, and was a Governor’s Scholar. Maybe her greatest source of pride however, was the creation of the Sunday Morning Harvest Radio program with her father and a student led Christian prayer group her senior year.

She continued her education at Western Kentucky University where she earned inclusion into the Mahurin Honors College and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Biology with a minor in Chemistry. At Western she was actively involved with Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. She continued her mission of actively spreading the saving grace of Jesus.

She continued her education at the University of Louisville School of Dentistry and was scheduled to graduate in May with a Doctorate of Dental Medicine. She was a dual member of Muldraugh Hill Baptist in Lebanon and Highview Baptist Church (Southside Campus) in Louisville. While at dental school, she continued to make her faith journey and relationship with Christ her central focus, constantly encouraging fellow students, praying with and for anyone in need. She was a shining light to all who met her.

While at both WKU and U of L, she participated in numerous mission trips to Belize, Guatemala and Ecuador.

She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Pat Reed and Willard Farmer.

She is survived by her parents, Jim and Sharon Reed; one sister, Kaylee Elizabeth Reed; one brother, Patrick Reed; her grandmothers, Judy Farmer of Finley and Peggy Reed, both of Lebanon; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at Muldraugh Hill Baptist Church in Lebanon with Bro. Billy Compton and Bro. Scott Long officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, April 21, 2025, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto.

Because of her light that shone so bright, the family asks that visitors please wear any color but especially pink or yellow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Guatemalan mission ministries at www.catalystresources.net. In the memo, please mention Caroline Reed.

Pallbearers will be Sam Simpson, Matthew Courtwright, Todd Abell, Eric Daugherty, Will Farmer and Shahab Taheri.

The Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

-30-