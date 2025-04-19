Obituary: William Edward ‘Stimie’ Kelty, 43, formerly of Holy Cross

William Edward “Stimie” Kelty, 43, of Louisville, formerly of Holy Cross, died Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at his home. He was born Dec. 28, 1981, in Louisville. He worked as a carpenter. He served as a Peer Mentor at the Healing Place men’s campus in Louisville. He attended Celebrate Recovery at Fairdale Christian Church. He was an avid U of L fan.

WILLIAM EDWARD “STIMIE” KELTY

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Howard “Charlie” Kelty and Martha Elaine Thomas Kelty.

Survivors include his wife, Dawn Rene’ Kelty; five stepchildren, Elizabeth, Becca, Artamas, JoDay and Chloe; five stepgrandchildren, Clair, Taylor, Julius, Freya, and Rene’; five siblings, Melissa Osborne (Joe), Lujack Downs (Angie) and Gabriel Kelty, all of Bardstown, Lynette Cundiff (Wayne) of Boston, and Jeanette Ralston (Eddie) of New Hope.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, April, 23, 2025, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with Pastor Brandon Hatfield of Fairdale Christian Church officiating. Burial is in the the Holy Cross Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at the funeral home.

Pallbearers are Darrell Ballard, Gabriel Kelty, Shane Lyvers, Joe Boy Downs, Barney Pettit, and Lujack Downs.

In lieu of flowers, donations may go toward funeral expenses and may be made at the funeral home.

The Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-