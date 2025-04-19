Obituary: Harry Davis Williams, 84, Bardstown

Harry Davis Williams, 84, of Bardstown, died at peacefully at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville on Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

HARRY DAVIS WILLIAMS

He was born in Paintsville where he graduated with honors from Paintsville High School, winning the Kentucky High School Public Speaking Award while also playing basketball and baseball. He earned an academic scholarship to Centre College in Danville. After graduation he earned his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Kentucky Law School.

Upon graduation, he fulfilled his military commitment as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Army National Guard. He joined the legal department of Ashland Oil Company where he would ultimately become vice president of Federal Government Relations, and the organization’s first lobbyist assigned to Washington D.C. While in Washington, he would be recognized by the Washington Post as one of the District of Columbia’s Top 10 Most Influential Lobbyists. His duties required extensive worldwide travel, and included the development of dynamic relationships with numerous national and international government officials and leaders.

After retirement, he lived in Palm Beach, Fla., Houston, Texas, and Bardstown. A natural storyteller, he enjoyed “holding court” while regaling listeners with unique tales of exotic world travels and behind-the-scenes anecdotes of the various colorful characters he encountered. His oft-stated observation was “Many politicians were elected to Congress to do good, and they remained in Washington to do well . . . and did very well,” followed by his distinctive staccato chuckle.

Despite enduring various late life health challenges and an Alzheimer diagnosis, he was grateful for family and friends, and he relied on his Christian faith to maintain a demeanor of positivity and thankfulness throughout his final years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Coke and Viola Williams; and one sister, Jean Marion Williams.

A private family service will be held in Bardstown.

Bosley Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements

-30-