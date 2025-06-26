Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — June 23-25, 2025

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Monday, June 23, 2025

\

Vickie Lynn McCauley, 54, Bardstown, failure to appear (5 counts). Bond is $1,250 cash. Booked at 11:57 p.m. Monday, June 23, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Ruth Ann Denson, 47, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury. Bond is $1,000 unsecured. Booked at 12;21 a.m. Tuesday, June 24, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

William Franklin Mattingly, 49, Bardstown, failure to appear. No bond. Booked at 1:48 a.m. Tuesday, June 24, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Melanie Nicole Porter, 23, New Haven, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, third-degree, drug unspecified; possession drug paraphernalia. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 11:19 a.m. Tuesday, June 24, 2025, by the Nelson District Court.

Jeanna Marie Thompson, 37, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 11:26 a.m. Tuesday, June 24, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Wayne Gergely, 53, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $303 cash. Booked at 1:21 p.m. Tuesday, June 24, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ginger Sue Powers, 52, Bardstown, contempt of court. Bond is $323 cash. Booked 11:32 p.m. Tuesday, June 24, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Wednesday, June 25, 2025

William Travis Bryan, 49, New Haven, criminal mischief, fiirst-degree; receiving stolen property, $1,000 to less than $10,000 value; persistent felony offender, first-degree; probation violation (for felony offense). Bond total is $10,000 cash. Booked at 8:18 a.m. Wednesday, June 25, 2025, by the LaRue County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeremy Allan Cortez, 49, Buffalo, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday, June 25, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Hidetaka Nakatsuka, 46, Lexington, speeding, 26 mph or more over speed limit; reckless driving; driving motor vehicle while using a hand held mobile telephone; following another vehicle too closely. No bond. Booked at 9:39 a.m. Wednesday, June 25, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Shawntez Dominic Harris, 34, Bardstown, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 9:51 a.m. Wednesday, June 25, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Vincent Allen Cleary, 41, Springfield, no tail lamps; no insurance card; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $150 cash. Booked at 1:23 p.m. Wednesday, June 25, 2025 by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Holly Ann Al-Hasaei, 53, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond. Booked at 8:41 p.m. Wednesday, June 25, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-