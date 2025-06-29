Posted by admin

Obituary: Roger Dale Gritton, 80, Bardstown

Roger Dale Gritton, 80, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at Baptist Health East. He was born Sept. 3, 1944, in Nelson County.

ROGER DALE GRITTON

He retired from G.E., and was a Kentucky Colonel. He was a member of the Whiskey City Cruisers, an avid flea market attendee that got the best deals, and enjoyed going to the casino. He was an avid dice player, and liked watching UK basketball.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Tommy and Margie Hahn Gritton; two brothers, Ernie Gritton and Paul (Teeny) Gritton; and two brother-in-laws, Glenn Nutt and Jimmy Stamper.

He is survived by one son, Shannon Dale Gritton (Tiffiny Jenkins) of Bardstown; his fiancee, Bethany Terrell of Bardstown; two sisters, Barbara Nutt, and Patsy Stamper; one brother, Billy Joe Gritton; four bonus grandchildren, Hunter Bryan, Jordan Bryan, Zackery Terrell, and Jaden Kennedy; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at Barlow Funeral Home with the Rev. Jim Summers officiating. Burial is in St. Thomas Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 1, 2025, and 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

