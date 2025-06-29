Posted by admin

Obituary: Gloria Burgin Sweazy, 89, Bardstown

Gloria Burgin Sweazy, 89, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at her home. Jesus welcomed our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend into the room He had prepared for her. She passed away peacefully at home, after bravely battling complications from strokes and dementia. Her family remained by her side as the Angels guided her to her eternal rest.

GLORIA BURGIN SWEAZY

She worked for Stewart’s Dry Goods in Louisville. She was a licensed real estate agent, and she worked at American Greetings in Bardstown until her first stroke caused an early retirement. She was a die-hard Kentucky Wildcats Fan.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William “Sonny” Sweazy; her mother, Orene Burgin; her father, Ernon Burgin; and one brother, Darrell Burgin.

She leaves behind her four children, Sylvia (Tony) Kuykendall, Sunny Sweazy, Randy Sweazy, and Kim (Paul) McCoy all of Bardstown; seven grandchildren, Chris (Amanda) Kuykendall, David (Angela) Sweazy, Amanda (Shawn) Vance, Andrew (Rachel) Sweazy, Brandon Sweazy, Matthew McCoy, and Challen McCoy; 14 great-grandchildren; countless friends and relatives; and her caretakers Whitney Mattingly and Janet Brown.

The funeral was 11 a.m. Saturday, June 28, 2025, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Highview Cemetery in Chaplin.

Memorial contributions may go to Hospice of Nelson County.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-