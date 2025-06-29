Posted by admin

Obituary: Joseph Terry Lynn Hicks, 67, Bardstown

Joseph Terry Lynn Hicks, 67, of Bardstown, died Sunday, June 22, 2025, at Norton Hospital in Louisville, surrounded by his family.

He was avid sports fan. He passionately bled blue for his Kentucky Wildcats and excitedly cheered on the Dallas Cowboys throughout his life. He was always down for a chitchat and because of that quality, Terry rarely met a stranger. His family and close friends will remember him as a good-hearted, genuine man who fiercely loved his family and friends. Terry was a retired Army National Guard veteran.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Peake Hicks; one son, Derek Hicks; and one niece, Sarah Hicks.

He is survived by one son, John Hicks; his mother, Betty Jo Hicks; two sisters, Kelly Pile and JoEllen Smith; three brothers, Mark Hicks, Troy Hicks, and Dean Hicks; five grandchildren, Gavin Hicks, Carson Hicks, Conner Hicks, Brayden Hicks, and Sydney Johnson; one great-grandchild, Wayland Wiggington; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral was noon Friday, June 27, 2025, at Barlow Funeral Home with Bro. Jerry Pile officiating with cremation following the service.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

