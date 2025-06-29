Posted by admin

Obituary: Paralee Jessie Stansbury, 95, Bardstown

Paralee Jessie Stansbury, 95, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, June 24, 2025, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital. She was born Nov. 16, 1929, in Cox’s Creek to the late James Powers and Eva Grace Helton Stansbury.

She retired from South Central Bell after 40 years. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where she served in the Basilica Choir, Resurrection Choir and Hand bell Choir. She was also a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America, Kentucky Colonel Commission, Stephen Foster Music Club, Nelson County Genealogy Roundtable, Flaget Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and the United Way Executive Board.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Weyman S. Stansbury and Joseph Vella Stansbury.

She is survived by two sisters, Sherry Stansbury of Bardstown and Linda C. Rountree of Deatsville; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 1, 2025, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. J. Randy Hubbard officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, June 30, 2025, and 9-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 1, 2025, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with a 6 p.m. Monday prayer service.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Mass of the Air or the St. Joseph Basilica Choir.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

