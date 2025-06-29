Posted by admin

Obituary: Sue Carol Hodge, 84, Bardstown

Sue Carol Hodge, 84, of Bardstown died Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at her home. She was born Dec. 23, 1940, in Nelson County to the late Joseph Walter and Laverne Washburn Collins.

SUE CAROL HODGE

She was a retired caregiver for VNA Nazareth Home Care, was a former caregiver in Tryon and Columbus, N.C. She also formerly ran a restaurant with her brother-in-law in Rutherfordton, N.C. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and traveling to visit family. She was of the Methodist faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Brian “Jim” Hodge.

She is survived by one son, Terry (Mary Helen) Hodge of Bardstown; two sisters, Bessie Collins and Fern Hutchins, both of Bardstown; one brother, Joseph W. (Narelle) Collins of Bardstown; one granddaughter, Christy “Toni” (Mark) Ashby of Cox’s Creek; two great-grandsons, Christian Blake and Kyler Mark Ashby; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The funeral was 11 a.m. Saturday, June 28, 2025, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Terry Troutman officiating. Burial was in the Bardstown Cemetery.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-