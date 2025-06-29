Posted by admin

Obituary: J. Frederick ‘Rick’ Johnson Jr., 80, Bardstown

J. Frederick “Rick” Johnson Jr., 80, of Bardstown, died Thursday, June 26, 2025, at Norton Audubon Hospital. He was born Nov. 18, 1944, in Talladega, Ala.

J. FREDERICK “RICK” JOHNSON JR

He graduated from Central City High School in 1962 as a multisport athlete, then proceeded to Western Kentucky University where he graduated in 1969 with a bachelor’s degree in biology. He attended Samford University for pharmacy school and graduated in 1973. Later that year he moved to Bardstown.

He was a well-loved pharmacist and co-owner of Crume’s Drug Store for many years. He was an avid UK Wildcats fan, he also enjoyed gardening and playing golf. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was devoted to his family and greatly loved them.

He was preceded in death by his parents, J. Fred Johnson Sr. and Flora Adams Johnson; and onw brother, Michael Slone Johnson.

He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Beverly Johnson of Bardstown; one daughter, Carrie DeMotte Johnson ( Frank) Dickerson of New Albany, Ind.; two sons, Michael Douglas (Karen) Johnson of Shepherdsville and Brent Andrew (Allyson) Johnson of Hendersonville, TN; one brother-in-law, Dr. William D. (Jennie Ruth) Shaver; and 10 grandchildren, Grant Johnson, Evan Dickerson, Loran Johnson, Colin Johnson, Logan Johnson, Luke Dickerson, Emerson Johnson, Scarlett Johnson, Austin Eastridge, and Christian Eastridge.

Cremation was chosen per his wishes, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-