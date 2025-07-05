Posted by admin

Obituary: Sharron Kay Simpson, 73, Bloomfield

Sharron Kay Simpson, 73, of Bloomfield, died Monday, June 30, 2025, at her home. She was born May 2, 1952, in Shelbyville to the late Frank Offett and Ruth Coulter Yates. She worked at Owens-Illinois and Toyota Boshoku for many years. She was an avid UK fan, enjoyed gardening and watching horse races. She was a member of The Bloomfield Baptist Church, The American Legion Post 288, and Ladies Auxiliary past president and charter member.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Ronald Vincent Yates.

She is survived by her husband, James Ernest “Ernie” Simpson; two daughters, Angela Kay (Antonio) Simpson and Stephanie (Johnny) Garrett, both of Bloomfield; one stepson, Jeffery Paul (Stephanie) Simpson of Sarasota Springs, N.Y.; 13 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Visitation is 2-6 p.m. Sunday, July 6, 2025, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with a 6 p.m. prayer service with Bro. Richard Carwile officiating. Cremation will follow the service.

The Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

