Obituary: Jerry Lee Tinnell, 61, Hodgenville

Jerry Lee Tinnell, 61, of Hodgenville, died Monday, June 30, 2025, in Raywick. He was born April 18, 1964, in Bardstown to Richard Lee Tinnell and Shirley Ann Martin. He was an employee of Paul Davis restoration for 15 years. He loved music, nature, and especially flowers.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Lee Tinnell; and one sister, Daryl Tinnell Hutchins.

He is survived by two daughters, Stephanie (Paul Hawk) Adkins of Bloomfield and Jerri Melissa Tinnell of Bardstown; one son, Richard Michael Whitney Tinnell of Bardstown; his mother, Shirley Ann Martin of New Haven; six sisters, Rikki Johnson of Elizabethtown, Jessica (Gary) Shay, Joetta Tinnell, Amanda Tinnell, all of Boston, Georgia (Andrew) Miller of Hodgenville and Dottie Hutchins of Florida; one brother, Richard Hutchins of Florida; 10 grandchildren; and the mother of his children, Theresa Karr Tinnell of Bloomfield.

In honoring his wishes, cremation was chosen. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral home is in charge of arrangements.

