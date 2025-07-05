Posted by admin

Obituary: Theresa ‘Terry’ Freeman Lashley Talbott, 73, Taylorsville

Theresa “Terry” Freeman Lashley Talbott, 73, of Taylorsville died peacefully June 28, 2025, surrounded by her loving daughters. Her passing leaves a profound void in the hearts of her family, who will forever cherish her memory.

She was born Nov. 7, 1951, in New Albany, Ind. She was the daughter of Barbara Jean (Hauswald) and Ben X. Freeman. She spent most of her life in Louisville where she attended Guardian Angels School, Goldsmith Elementary, and graduated from Seneca High School in 1970. She later earned a degree from Metridata Computer and worked at Louisville City Hall before retiring from Jefferson County Public Schools.

She was a devoted mother and grandmother whose life was filled with creativity, curiosity, and care. She found joy in quilting, cross stitch, gardening, fishing, and observing wildlife. Her spontaneous bursts of exaggerated operatic singing brought laughter and delight to her family. Above all, her greatest joy came from spending time with her grandchildren, who were the light of her life.

She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Emily Lashley; her infant brother, Ben; and her parents.

She is survived by two daughters, Amy Marie Lashley Pooler (Cary) and Kimberly Nicole Lashley Abbott (Joe); four sisters, Cynthia Detwiler Denney, Diana LaBarbera, Robin Lewis, and Hwai Tai Lam; and three grandchildren, Ethan Joe Abbott, Austin Tommy Abbott, and Avery Marie Pooler.

The family is deeply grateful for the compassionate care provided by her niece Sarah Peebles, Madison Morgan, and the staff of Hosparus Health.

In accordance with her wishes, a private family gathering will be held, with burial at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the WHAS Crusade for Children in Louisville, Kentucky, or the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

