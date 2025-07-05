Posted by admin

Obituary: Stella Ann Chesser Aldridge, 61, Shelbyville

Stella Ann Chesser Aldridge, 61, of Shelbyville, died Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital. She was born Nov. 20, 1963, in Shelbyville to the late Wearlie B. and Stella Chesser.

She was a homemaker. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, enjoyed listening to music and talking to people, she never met a stranger.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 10 siblings.

She is survived by one daughter, Ashley Aldridge of Shelbyville; one son, AJ Aldridge of Shelbyville; five grandchildren, Eli Aldridge, Wyatt Aldridge, Callie Aldridge, Annica Aldridge and Logan Smith; five sisters, Martha Ann (Bob) Heady of Clarkson, Hazel (Lelo) Milburn of Chaplin, Evelyn Broughton of Crab Orchard, Carolyn Case of Hopkinsville, and Mary (Brian) Lang of Middletown, Del.; three brothers, Marshall Chesser and John Robert Chesser, both of Taylorsville, and Hubert (Judy) Chesser of LaGrange; her boyfriend, Ricky Fair of Shelbyville; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 1, 2025, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with Burial in Valley Cemetery.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

