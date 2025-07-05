Posted by admin

Obituary: Kathy Elaine Walker, 69, Lawrenceburg

Kathy Elaine Walker, 69, of Lawrenceburg, died Thursday, June 26, 2025, at her home. She was born, Aug. 13, 1955, in Shelbyville to the late Bobby Eugene and Margaret Waldridge Coulter. She was a cashier at Save-A-Lot grocery store for many years.

KATHY ELAINE WALKER

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Billy Walker, Sr. and one grandson, Billy Jacob Walker.

She is survived by one son, Billy Walker Jr. of Lawrenceburg; one sister, Rita Isham of Lawrenceburg; one brother, David Coulter of Lawrenceburg; one grandson; and a family friend, Joseph Linville of Lawrenceburg.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Monday, June 30, 2025, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Winfred Hagerman officiating. Burial is in the Highview cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, June 30, 2025. The Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-