Obituaray: Stephannie Leigh Burt, 57, Bardstown

Stephannie Leigh Burt, 57, of Bardstown, died peacefully Tuesday, July 1, 2025, with her family by her side. She was born in Louisville July 31, 1967. She was a loving wife, mother, and friend. Her family was the center of her universe. She radiated happiness, kindness, and compassion, touching the lives of everyone around her. She had a gentle soul and a heart full of grace, she touched the lives of many through her quiet strength, deep faith, and acts of love. She brought laughter, warmth, and authenticity to every moment. Her memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her.

She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband, Robert Burt; one daughter, Bailey Burt; one son, Brandon Burt; one sister, Artie Bauer; her mother-in-law, Susan Burt (Ronald); four nephews, Daniel Kennedy, Tyler Kennedy, Tim Strong (Christy), and Brian Strong (Tammy); two cousins, Erin Conyer and Aaron Conyer; and many other family and friends.

A celebration of life will take place at a later time. The family has chosen cremation.

The Schoppenhorst Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home in Shepherdsville is in charge of arrangements.

