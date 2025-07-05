Posted by admin

Obituary: James Anthony Peake, 66, Bardstown

James Anthony Peake, 66, of Bardstown, died July 2, 2025, at Baptist Hospital in Louisville. He was born Aug. 14, 1958, in Bardstown and worked for Reliable Heating and Air.

JAMES ANTHONY PEAKE

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine Peake; one son, Jody Martin; his parents, Leo and Anne Peake; two brothers, Donnie Peake and Johnny Peake; one brother-in-law, Harold Ray Davis; and two sisters-in-law, Judy Peake and Tassie Peake.

He is survived by one son, Phillip Peake of Bardstown; one sister, Delores Peake Davis; 10 brothers, Billy (Daphne) Peake, Danny (Marlene) Peake, Douglas (Debbie) Peake, Bobby (Joyce) Peake, Kenny Ray (Kelley) Peake, Larry (Brenda) Peake, Ronnie (Pam) Peake, Red Peake, Jerry Peake and Terry (Debbie) Peake; one sister-in-law, Penny Peake; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, July 10, 2025, at Barlow Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Chesser officiating. Burial is in Mill Creek Baptist Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 9, 2025, and 9-11 a.m. Thursday, July 10, 2025 at Barlow Funeral Home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-