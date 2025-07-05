Posted by admin

Obituary: William ‘Bill’ R. Walls, 95, Bardstown

William “Bill” R. Walls, 95, of Bardstown, died Monday, June 30, 2025, with his loving family by his side at Bardstown Health and Rehab.

He was born May 23, 1930, in Nelson County. He retired from the marketing department for Ashland Oil Co. and was in finance for 19 years at Shakertown at Pleasanthill. He served in the U.S. Air Force and served during the Korean War. He was a graduate of the University of Kentucky and a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon and a member of First Christian Church (DOC).

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sarah and Roy Walls; three sisters, Nancy Smalley, Hazel Pash, and Helen LaJune Jones; and three brothers, Reuban L. Walls, Teddy Walls, and Max Walls.

He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Carol Lyn Walls, of Bardstown; one stepson, Steve S. Baker of Columbus, Ohio; two grandchildren, Lynsie Baker and Devin Baker, both of Columbus, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside will be held at a later date in Bardstown Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Christian Church (DOC) in Bardstown.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

