Posted by admin

Obituary: Carolyn Downs, 76, Bardstown

Carolyn Downs, 76, of Bardstown, died Sunday, June 29, 2025, at her home. She was born Oct. 19, 1948, in Samuels. She retired form American Greetings. She was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church.

CAROLYN DOWNS

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph “Ronnie” Downs; and seven siblings, Kathleen Faulkner, Paul Thurman, Lina Hamilton, Larry Thurman, Jim Thurman, Gonda Thompson, and Martha Cahoe.

She is survived by one sister, Kathy Thurman Spalding of Bardstown; one brother, Joe Thurman, of Bardstown; and several nieces and nephews.

The memorial service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 8, 2025, at Barlow Funeral Home, with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery with the Rev. Brandon DeToma officiating.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, July 8, 2025, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go to donor’s favorite charity.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-