Posted by admin

Obituary: Barbara Smith Fletcher, 81 Bardstown

Barbara Smith Fletcher, 81 of Bardstown, died Friday, July 4, 2025, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 26, 1944, in Louisville.

She retired from the Department of Family Support Services. She was also active with the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, Bardstown Band Boosters, Cedar Creek Homemakers, Nelson County Homemakers, Bardstown Baptist Church and the Foster Care Review Board.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald L. Fletcher; her parents, Bill and Juanita Smith; and an aunt and uncle, Walter and Lola Currens.

She is survived by three children, Lynn (Donald) Howard of Bardstown, David (Marian) Fletcher of Medina, Ohio, and Cary (Carolee) Fletcher of Wyckoff, N.J.; seven grandchildren, Adam (Amy) Wright, Katie (Jonathan) Mattingly, Jesse (Emily) Howard, Logan Fletcher, Anna Fletcher, Jack Fletcher, and Sam Fletcher; two great-grandchildren, Ethan Mattingly and Adalee Mattingly; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, July 14, 2025, at Barlow Funeral Home with Bro. John Pennleton officiating. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 13, 3025, and 9-11 a.m. Monday, July 14, 2025, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to Bardstown Baptist Church or to Sunrise Children’s Services.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-