Obituary: Jessie Hazel Williams, 84, New Haven

Jessie Hazel Williams, 84, of New Haven, died Monday, July 7, 2025, at Baptist Health Hardin.

She was born Dec. 23, 1940, in Lebanon Junction to her parents, George and Lucille Richards Mann.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Williams; her parents, George and Lucille Mann; one sister, Dorothy Saltsman; and three brothers, George Mann, Charles Mann and Bill Mann.

She is survived by one son, Joe Mann (Jill); two stepdaughters, Helen Tipton and Carolyn Morgan; one sister, Jane Huntingdale; one brother, Walter Mann; five grandchildren, Marty Mann Jr. (Stephanie), Mike Mann (Amy), Santana Bickett (Jimmy), Nikki Mann and Thanial Williams; nine great-grandchildren; and four fur babies, Jackie, Little Bit, Buddy and Boy.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, July 11, 2025, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with Pastor Mike Rodgers officiating. Burial is in the Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, July 10, 2025, and 9-11 a.m. Friday, July 11, 2025, at the funeral home.

The Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction is in charge of arrangements.

