Obituary: Edith Lynette Crutcher, 69, Fairfield

Edith Lynette Crutcher, 69, of Fairfield, died Saturday, July 5, 2025, at Norton Hospital Downtown in Louisville. She was born Jan. 8, 1956. She retired from Nelson County High School in 2012. Her grandchildren were her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gregory Crutcher; her parents, Howard Jo Young and Rose McMakin; one son, Dwayne L. Crutcher; one stepson, Kim Wright; and one brother, Roy McMakin.

She is survived by one daughter, Georgena Crutcher of Fairfield; one son, Greg (Tara) Crutcher of Bardstown; one sister, Donetta Slaughter; one brother, Tim McMakin; one daughter-in-law, Christin Crutcher; seven grandchildren, Caitlin Crutcher, Alex Crutcher, Jayden Crutcher, Aliyah Crutcher, Brianna Crutcher, Tori Wright, and Kim Wright; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

The funeral is noon Friday, July 11, 2025, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Valley Cemetery in Taylorsville with the Rev. Geraldine Spencer officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Friday, July 11, 2025, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go towards services.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

