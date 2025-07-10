Posted by admin

Obituary: Elles Ray ‘Jim’ Guest Jr., 99, Bardstown

Elles Ray “Jim” Guest Jr., 99, of Bardstown died Monday, July 7, 2025, at Carl M. Brashear Radcliff Veterans Center. He was born June 18, 1926, in Hahira, Ga., to the late Eunice Peters and Elles Ray Guest Sr.

ELLES RAY “JIM” GUEST JR.

He retired from the U. S. Army as a decorated Command Sgt. Major after serving 32-1/2 years. He served in World War II, Korea, and the Vietnam War. He was a 50-year plus member of The American Legion Old Kentucky Home Post 121 and later Post 42. He served as a vice commander, financial officer and chaplain.

He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge 466 in Dothan, Ala. He was a dedicated father to his family. He had 15 grandchildren and 25+ great grandchildren. He was an avid reader and loved to work crossword puzzles in his spare time. He enjoyed listening to music, especially from The Big Bands era and enjoyed dancing.

He was inducted into the Kentucky Veteran’s Hall of Fame in 2020. He also received the Presidential Lifetime Volunteer Award. He was a member of the Veterans Overseas Deployment Teams. He has an area that is specifically dedicated to him at the Hal Moore Museum in Bardstown.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jeanette Guest; two sons, Don Smith and Jerry Smith; one granddaughter, Francine (Franny) Smith; and two grandsons, Donald Smith and Derek Smith.

He is survived by three daughters, Mary (Steve) Hagan of Bardstown, Cheryl (Bert Trentel) Faulkner of Melbourne, Fla., and Theresa Jung of Savannah, Ga.; two sons, Frank (Sharon) Smith Jr. of Shepherdsville and Joe Paul ( Patsy) Smith of Ballground, Ga.; and one brother, Larry Guest of Alabama.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, July 14, 2025, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Chaplain Steve Orr officiating. Burial is in St. Joseph Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sunday, July 13, 2025, and 9-11 a.m. Monday, July 14, 2025, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

