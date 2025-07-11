Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — June 21-25, 2025

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Saturday, June 21, 2025

James La’Kyle Spalding, 39, Springfield, improper display of registration lates; tampering with evidence; possession of marijuana; license to be in possession; no registration plates; failure to appear; criminal possession of forged instrument, first-degree; probation violation (for felony offense). Bond total is $12,100 cash, $1,000 unsecured. Booked at 12:28 a.m. June 21, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Samuel Levi Van Tyle, 18, Bardstown, rear license not illuminated; possession of marijuana; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 2:55 a.m. Saturday, June 21, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Stuart Miles, 48, Bardstown, contempt of court (2 counts). No bond. Booked at 2:20 p.m. Saturday, June 21, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

James William Simpson, 27, Bloomfield, alcohol intoxication in a public place; criminal trespassing, second-degree. Bond is $2,500 surety. Booked at 6:45 p.m. Saturday, June 21, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sunday, June 22, 2025

Carrie Anne Simpson, 56, Cox’s Creek, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); failure to signal; license to be in possession; no insurance card. Bond is $2,500 unsecured. Booked at 1:56 a.m. Sunday, June 22, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Telly Jermaine Burton, 27, Bardstown, public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol); no seat belts; operating on a suspended licesne; no insurance card; possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession controlled substance, third-degree (drug unspecified); prescription controlled substance not in proper container; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $3,817 cash. Booked at 3:51 a.m. Sunday, June 22, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Zachary Allen Fitz, 31, New Haven, failure to appear (3 counts). Bond is $650 cash. Booked at 5:39 p.m. Sunday, June 22, 2025, by Kentucky Fish & Wildlife.

Christopher Calip Smith, 48, Loretto, contempt of court. Bond is $150 cash. Booked at 6:01 p.m. Sunday, June 22, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jafet Enoc Pozo Mendoza, 30, Bloomfield, alcohol intoxication in a public place; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; failure to appear. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 7:56 p.m. Sunday, June 22, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Mixon Anibal Gonzalaez-Espinales, 36, Bardstown, reckless driving; criminal mischief, second-degree; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle; no operators license; no insurance card; no seat belts; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $750 cash. Booked at 8:17 p.m. Sunday, June 22, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Monday, June 23, 2025

Kayla Michelle Linton, 35, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohl/drugs/etc.; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession controlled substance, third-degree (drug unspecified); careless driving. Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 3:18 a.m. Monday, June 23, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Trinity Hope Holtz, 22, New Haven, fugitive from another state (misdemeanor); failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 6:02 a.m. Monday, June 23, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Trace Matthew Moore, 24, New Haven, violation of a Kentucky protective order. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 6:04 a.m. Monday, June 23, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

James Michael Gilliatt, 39, Bloomfield, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 11:39 a.m. Monday, June 23, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Mitch Braden Kanatzer Jr., 47, Bardstown, serving parole violation warrant. No bond. Booked at 1:45 p.m. Monday, June 23, 2025, by Probation & Parole.

Jerry Kincid Newcomb, 39, Owensboro, theft by unlawful taking or disposition. Bond total is $600 cash. Booked at 2:43 p.m. Monday, June 23, 2025, by the Washinton County Sheriff’s Office.

Vickie Lynn McCauley, 54, Bardstown, failure to appear (5 counts). Bond total is $1,250 cash. Booked at 11:57 p.m. Monday, June 23, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Tuesday, June 24, 2025

William Franklin Mattingly, 49, Bardstown, failure to appear. No bond. Booked at 1:48 a.m. Tuesday, June 24, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Melanie Nicole Porter, 23, New Haven, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, third-degree (drug unspecified); possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 11:19 a.m. Tuesday, June 24, 2025, by the Nelson District Court.

Jeanna Marie Thompson, 37, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 11:26 a.m. Tuesday, June 24, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Wayne Gergely, 53, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $303 cash. Booked at 1:21 p.m. Tuesday, June 24, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ginger Sue Powers, 52, Bardstown, contempt of court. Bond is $323 cash. Booked at 11:32 p.m. Tuesday, June 24, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Wednesday, June 25, 2025

William Travis Bryan, 49, New Haven, criminal mischief, first-degree; receiving stolen property, $1,000 to less than $10,000 in value; persistent felony offender, second-degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $10,000 value to less than $1 million. Bond totals is $10,000 cash. Booked at 8:18 a.m. Wednesday, June 25, 2025, by the LaRue County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeremy Allan Cortez, 49, Buffalo, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday, June 25, 2025, by the LaRue County Sheriff’s Office.

Hidetaka Makatsuka, 46, Lexington, speeding, 26 mph or more over speed limit; reckless driving; driving motor vehicle using a handheld mobile telephone; following another vehicle too closely. No bond. Booked at 9:29 a.m. Wednesday, June 25, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Shawntez Dominic Harris, 34, Bardstown, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 9:51 a.m. Wednesday, June 25, 2025, by the LaRue County Sheriff’s Office.

Vincent Allen Cleary, 41, Springfield, no tail lamps; no insurance card; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $150 cash. Booked at 1:23 p.m. Wednesday, June 25, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Holly Ann Al-Hasaei, 53, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond. Booked at 8:41 p.m. Wednesday, June 25, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Christian Chilton VonRoenn, 33, Louisville, receiving stolen poroperty, $10,000 value or more; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (on foot); tampering with physical evidence; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, second-degree (drug unspecified); possession controlled substance, third-degree (drug unspecified); possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; criminal littering; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $50,000 cash or property. Booked at 9:50 p.m. Wednesday, June 25, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Eugene Clark, 45, New Haven, strangulation, first-degree (domestic violence related); assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; failure to appear; menacing; resisting arrest; intimidating a participant in the legal process; terroristic threatening, third-degree. Bond total is $30,000 cash. Booked at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 25, 2025, by the Kentucky State Police.

Cambron Joseph Greenwell, 44, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified). Bond is $5,000 unsecured. Booked at 11:31 p.m. Wednesday, June 25, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-