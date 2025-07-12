Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — June 26-30, 2025

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Thursday, June 26, 2025

Taylor Brooke Blanton, 32, Nortonville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 10:49 a.m. Thursday, June 26, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Nathan Ryan Gibson, 35, Lexington, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 4:20 p.m. Thursday, June 26, 2025, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Donald Eric Gilkey, 47, Bardstown, burglary, second-degree. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 10:26 p.m. Thursday, June 26, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Friday, June 27, 2025

Thomas Curtis Linton, 45, Bardstown, burglary, second-degree; possession of burglary tools; resisting arrest; criminal mischief, first-degree. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 1:17 a.m. Friday, June 27, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Stephen Lee Hatton, 40, Bardstown, wanton endangerment, second-degree; illegal possession of a legend drug; unlawful transaction with a minor, illegal controlled substance under 18 years of age; wanton endangerment, second-degree. Bond total is $32,500 cash. Booked at 10:02 a.m. Friday, June 27, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Carl Joseph Lovett, 43, Springfield, contempt of court. Bond is $14,000 cash. Booked at 1:56 p.m. Friday, June 27, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Shannon Nicole Bourgoin, 53, Bloomfield, no registration plates; no registration receipt; possession of marijuana; no insurance; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 9:22 p.m. Friday, June 27, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Saturday, June 28, 2025

Fess Lee Matthews, 36, Lexington, alcohol intoxication in a public place; wanton endangerment, first-degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition – all others; assault, fourth-degree, dating violence (minor injury); probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $40,000 cash. Booked at 2:20 a.m. Saturday, June 28, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Robert Andrew Lyvers, 21, Lebanon, wanton endangerment, second-degree, police officer; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; no seat belts; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; driving a motor vehicle while using a hand held telephone; reckless driving. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 6:13 a.m. Saturday, June 28, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnathan Paul White, 35, Willisburg, contempt of court. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 5:07 p.m. Saturday, June 28, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Joseph Kain Yates, 21, Bardstown, serving parole violation warrant; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of a defaced firearm. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 5:28 p.m. Saturday, June 28, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Tristan Kiernan Oberg, 29, Islip, N.Y., fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine); wanton endangerment, second-degree, police officer; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana; speeding, 24 mph over limit. Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 7:31 p.m. Saturday, June 28, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sunday, June 29, 2025

Timothy David Shelburne, 47, Taylorsville, speeding, 15 mph over limit; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of marijuana; possession controlled substance, third-degree, drug unspecified; possession of open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; reckless driving; improper display of registration plates. Booked at 1:18 a.m. Sunday, June 29, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Karen Marie Hamilton, 53, Bardstown,operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; reckless driving. No bond. Booked at 9:14 p.m. Sunday, June 29, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Monday, June 30, 2025

Matthew Eric Rogers, 37, New Haven, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, $1,000 to less than $10,000 value. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 12:30 p.m.Booked at 1:18 a.m. Monday, June 30, 2025, by Probation & Parole.

Alfonso Reyes-Gonzalez, 34, Bardstown, no operators license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; no insurance. No bond. Booked at 8:43 p.m. Monday, June 30, 2025, by the Bloomfield Police Department.

-30-