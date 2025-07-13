Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — July 1-5, 2025

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Steven Thomas Brown, 34, Shepherdsville, speeding, 15 mph over limit; no registration plates; no insurance; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating on a suspended license; no motorcycle operators license. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 1:21 a.m. Tuesday, July 1, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Keelan Anthony McAllister, 22, Cox’s Creek, theft of property mislaid or delivered by mistake. No bond. Booked at 5:17 p.m. Tuesday, July 1, 2025, by the Kentucky State Police.

Bradley Dakota Miller, 29, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 1, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Emma Christine Ray, 35, Bloomfield, operating on a suspended operators license; no insurance; no registration plates. Bond is $500 surety. Booked at 7:38 p.m. Tuesday, July 1, 2025, by Kentucky Fish & Wildlife.

Jerry Dewayne Nation, 45, Bloomfield, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; probation violation (for felony offense) (2 counts). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 7:43 p.m. Tuesday, July 1, 2025, by Kentucky Fish & Wildlife.

Joshua Edward Warren, 38, Bardstown, contempt of court (2 counts); failure to appear. Bond total is $753 cash. Booked at 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 1, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jennifer Lynn Denham, 44, Bloomfield, speeding, 17 mph over limit; failure to signal; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle. Released on recognizance. Booked at 11:47 p.m. Tuesday, July 1, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Matthew Ryan Turner, 36, Bardstown, operating a vehicle with expired operators license; no registration receipt; no registration plates; no insurance; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; failure to appear. Bond total is $903 cash. Booked at 12:41 p.m. Wednesday, July 2, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Maria Brooke Newton, 30, Lexington, failure to appear. Bond is $225 cash.

Booked at 1:54 p.m. Wednesday, July 2, 2025, by the Bloomfield Police Department.

Kevin Lee McCandless, 45, Lebanon, operating vehicle with expired operators license; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; no tail lamps; no insurance; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine) (4 counts); rear license not illuminated. Bond total is $3,500 cash. Booked at 3:12 p.m. Wednesday, July 2, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Taylor Danielle Cahoe, 29, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts); serving parole violation warrant. Bond is $1,150 cash. Booked at 4:01 p.m. Wednesday, July 2, 2025, by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Kaitlin Shea Smithson, 26, New Haven, hinder prosecution or apprehension, second-degree. No bond. Booked at 6:14 p.m. Wednesday, July 2, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jarod Ryan Barnes, 28, New Haven, escape, second-degree. Bond is $7,500 cash. Booked at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 2, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Carlita Nicole Cino, 30, Bardstown, speeding, 17 mph over limit; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 11:46 p.m. Wednesday, July 2, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Thursday, July 3, 2025

Deandre Ashanti Dickerson, 36, Louisville, possession of handgun by a convicted felon; possession of marijuana; no insurance card; no registration plates. Booked at 1:02 a.m. Thursday, July 3, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jordan Anthony Cox, 20, Bardstown, strangulation (domestic violence related); assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; assault, fourth-degree (no visible injury). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 3:25 p.m. Thursday, July 3, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas Eugene Yocum, 50, New Haven, failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 7:51 p.m. Thursday, July 3, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Dustin Tyler Clark, 34, New Haven, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines (2 counts). Bond total is $566 cash. Booked at 10:31 p.m. Thursday, July 3, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Friday, July 4, 2025

Charles Ray Nation, 30, Taylorsville, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 12:50 a.m. Friday, July 4, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Zachary Michael Bartholome, 29, Bardstown, speeding, 26 mph over speed limit; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; reckless driving; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 9:35 p.m. Friday, July 4, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Colton Harry Lovell, 20, Bardstown, disorderly conduct, second-degree; alcohol intoxication in a public place. Released on recognizance. Booked at 9:42 p.m. Friday, July 4, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Anthony Scott Hasken, 49, Shepherdsville, speeding 19 mph over limit; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); no insurance. No bond. Booked at 11:32 p.m. Friday, July 4, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Saturday, July 5, 2025

Richard Herman Cox Jr., 58, Bardstown, no registration plates; operating a motor vehicle with expired operators license; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $20,000 unsecured. Booked at 2:44 a.m. Saturday, July 5, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

John Lee Collins, 18, Bloomfield, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. Released on recognizance. Booked at 2:53 a.m. Saturday, July 5, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Justin Tyler Leonard, 38, Springfield, failure to appear. Bond is $1,078 cash. Booked at 3:40 a.m. Saturday, July 5, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Lynai Yvonne Duckworth, 54, Lexington, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation. Released on recognizance. Booked at 4:47 a.m. Saturday, July 5, 2025, by the Kentucky State Police.

Brian Anthony Ranieri, 56, Yonkers, N.Y., alcohol intoxication in a public place; disorderly conduct, second-degree. Released on recognizance. Booked at 9:20 p.m. Saturday, July 5, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

John Alexander Meiners, 35, New Hope, assault, second-degree, domestic violence. Booked at 11:26 p.m. Saturday, July 5, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

