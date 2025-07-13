Posted by admin

Obituary: Bert ‘Bummie’ Smith, 90, Bardstown

Bert “Bummie” Smith, 90, of Bardstown, died Thursday, July 10, 2025, at Baptist Health of Louisville. He was born Aug. 25, 1934, in Bardstown. He was a veteran of the Army National Guard, owner of Distillery Transfer Services, part-owner of Smith Brothers Distributing, and member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Smith; his parents, Bertram L. and Sylvia Rapier Smith; one sister, Mary Wilson; three brothers, Rapier Smith, Tom Smith, and Willie Smith; and one great-granddaughter, Maeve Peebles.

He is survived by one daughter, Lisa Smith (Mark Mobley) Thompson of Bardstown; one son, Bertram “Lang” (Sherry) Smith III; one sister, Ginny Smith (Dave) Horlander of Bardstown; two brothers, Francis Xavier (Lucy) Smith and Carl Patrick (Celie) Smith, both of Bardstown; five grandchildren, Natalie Smith Spalding, Lance (Jill Edelen) Smith, Nicholas (Margaret) Smith, Jeffrey (Katie) Thompson, and Samie Thompson (Scotty) Peebles; five great-grandchildren, Rawlings Ricketts, Liza Ann Spalding, Palmer Ruth Smith, Romy Peebles, and Crittenden Lancaster Smith; one great-grandson on the way; and several nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Monday, July 14, 2025, and 9-10:15 a.m. Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at Barlow Funeral Home with a Monday evening prayer service.

Memorial contributions may go to Glioblastoma Foundation, PO Box 62066, Durham, North Carolina 27715 or The Charge Syndrome Foundation, 318 Half Day Road # 305, Buffalo Grove, Illinois 60089.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

