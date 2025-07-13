Posted by admin

Obituary: Mildred Irene Milligan, 92

Mildred Irene Milligan, 92, died Saturday, July 12, 2025.

She was a devoted and faith-filled woman who lived her life as a shining example of Christian grace, kindness, and unconditional love. She was the cherished wife of the late Handsford, with whom she shared 67 beautiful years of marriage. Their union was a testament to enduring love, strength, and partnership.

Together, they raised eight children, and her greatest joy came from her role as a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Mildred’s unwavering devotion to her faith and family was the cornerstone of her life. She was active in her church community at Mount Carmel Baptist Church and lived each day with compassion, generosity, and humility. Her home was always open, her heart always giving, and her prayers ever-present. Whether through a warm meal, a comforting hug, or a kind word, she touched the lives of all who knew her.

She leaves behind a legacy of love, faith, and strength that will continue to guide and inspire us. Though our hearts are heavy, we rejoice knowing she is now reunited with her beloved husband in the presence of the Lord.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Handsford Milligan; two daughters, Berenice Milligan and Brenda Milligan-Friedman; three sisters, Dorothy Myers, Hazel Bowman and Helen Shain; two brothers, Elwood Coomes and Preston Coomes.

She is survived by six children, Mary Jane Land and Gladys Irene Graham, both of Cox’s Creek, Judy Chappell (Kenny) of Shepherdsville, Jackie Hall (Paul) of Bardstown, Jennifer Dooley (Chris) of Savannah, Ga., and Leslie Salee Milligan of Colorado Springs, Colo.; two sisters, Barbara Weller (Austin Weller) and Linda McGruder, both of Cox’s Creek; 16 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren..

The graveside service is noon Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at Lebanon Junction City Cemetery with Bro. Mike Nalley officiating.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

