Video: ‘Good Morning Sunshine’ focus on local airport activities

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, July 14, 2025 — Kim Huston, the host of WBRT’s “Good Morning Sunshine” radio show, is joined by Aaron Riggs of the Bardstown-Nelson County Airport to talk about their special Second Saturday Fly-In and other activities taking place — including education — at the airport. Running time: 36 minutes.

