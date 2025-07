Posted by admin

Video: New Haven mayor joins county judge for ‘Around the County’ radio show

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, July 14, 2025 — Nelson County Judge-Executive Tim Hutchins provides an update on county government during his Tuesday, July 8, 2025, radio shown on WBRT. Hutchins is joined by New Haven Mayor Linda Mattingly. Running time: 554minutes.

