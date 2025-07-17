Posted by admin

Obituary: Sauntessa Richardson, 88

Sauntessa Richardson, 88, died Sunday, July 13, 2025 at the Sisters of Loretto Living Center in Loretto. She was born in 1937 in Kitts, and was the youngest child of Daniel Osborne and Fannie Mae Shockley. She was sometimes known as “Sandy” or “Tess.”

She and her mother moved to Louisville in the mid 1950’s. There she met and married a young Charles Richardson. Together, their corporate odyssey with McKesson saw the family, including two small children, move from Kentucky to Ohio, Michigan, Illinois, and ultimately the San Francisco Bay area.

In addition to cheerfully overcoming the challenges of frequent relocation, she brought a winning combination of relaxed southern charm and gracious entertaining to her role in support of her husband and his career. At the same time, for her own professional standing, she went back to school, graduated, and became a registered nurse proudly specializing in geriatric care.

In the 1980’s, as her husband’s retirement neared, their first and only grandchild, Kyle, was born in Louisville. Soon thereafter, they returned home to their beloved Kentucky and cherished extended family, rekindling ties and enjoying local events as well as many shared family milestones.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Eva Rowland and Corena Hinman; and one brothers, Arthur Osborne (Jo Ann).

She is survived by her husband Charles; one daughter, Melissa Koehler (Craig); one son, Mark Richardson; one grandson, Kyle Gerlach; three great-grandchildren, Ephraim Gerlach, Arista Gerlach and Elias Gerlach; a caring nurse to many and a dear friend to many more.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, July 18, 2025, at St. Thomas Catholic Church with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3:30-7 p.m. Thursday, July 17, 2025, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to The Humane Society of Nelson County.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

