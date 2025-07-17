Posted by admin

Obituary: Linda Irene Whitney Welch, 77, Bardstown

Linda Irene Whitney Welch, 77, of Bardstown, died Sunday, July 13, 2025, at her home. She was born Jan. 27, 1948, in Boston to the late Virgil Lee and Addie Hall Whitney.

LINDA IRENE WHITNEY WELCH

She was a retired secretary for the Nelson County Board of Education where she worked for 49 years and loved every day of it. She was a volunteer and treasurer for the Flaget Memorial Hospital gift shop and was a lifelong member of Cox’s Creek Baptist Church.

Her many joys included traveling, spending time with her family during the holidays, shopping and her love of cats, but her greatest joys were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Linda’s legacy of love, service and unwavering dedication will forever be remembered by all who had the privilege to know her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Earl “Bill” Welch; one son, Tandy Lee Welch; and two brothers, Rodney Whitney and J.D. Whitney.

She is survived by two daughters, Debra (Troy) Runner of Bloomfield and Jessie (Bryan) Rogers of Bardstown; one sister, Louise Whitney Young of Cox’s Creek; one brother, Carl Ray Whitney of Campbellsville; five grandchildren, Cass (Savannah) Stanley, Justin (Faith) Hall, Elle Runner, Dane Runner and Josie Rogers; three great-grandchildren, Vivian Marie, Roxanne Irene and Billie Lane Stanley; one uncle, J.C. Hall of Shepherdsville; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is was Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at Cox’s Creek Baptist Church with Bro. Jim Bratcher officiating. Burial was in St. Gregory Church Cemetery.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

-30-