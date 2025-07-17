Posted by admin

Obituary: Kenny Lowell ‘Ken’ Haverly Sr., 77, Bardstown

Kenny Lowell “Ken” Haverly Sr., 77, of Bardstown, died Friday, July 11, 2025, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was born April 3, 1948, in Manchester to Thelma Mae Hyde and Kenneth Hammons.

He was a retired president and general manager for FET Engineering. He was an industrial engineer for Owens-Illinois and was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He enjoyed golfing, fishing and playing volleyball. He was an active member of the volleyball community from 1982-2019. He was a member of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Karen Lynn Haverly; his father, Kenneth Hammons; and his adoptive father, Howard Leo Haverly.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Jill Lee Haverly; one daughter, Elizabeth Michelle (Dave) Hoggard of North Carolina; one son, Kenny Lowell (Shannon) Haverly Jr. of Balltown; his mother, Thelma Mae Haverly of Louisville; two sisters, Sandra (Mark) Mills of Louisville and Ann (Rob) Bowlds of Oldham County; six brothers, Steve (Libby) Haverly of Atlanta, Douglas Haverly of Louisville, David (Gale) Haverly of Taylorsville, Gregory (Stacey) Haverly, Todd Haverly and Brad (Jen) Haverly, all of Louisville; one half-brother, Blane Hammons of Ohio; three grandchildren, Jasmine Haverly, Elijah Hoggard and Leah Rose Haverly; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The funeral was Thursday, July 17, 2025, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Kenny Haverly Jr. officiating. Burial is in Cox’s Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home ws in charge of arrangements.

