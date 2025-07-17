Posted by admin

Obituary: Rosalie ‘Rosie’ Fraze Keith, 88, Elizabethtown

Rosalie “Rosie” Fraze Keith, 88, of Elizabethtown, died Friday, July 11, 2025, at her home in Elizabethtown.

She was born Dec. 26, 1937, in Louisville to the late Willard and Juanita Francis Lunn Fraze. She was a homemaker, loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carmel Lee Keith; one grandson, Chase Remington Keith; two brothers, Willard Fraze and Sonny Fraze; and one sister, Trudy Fraze.

She is survived by three daughters, Carmella Keith of Huntingburg, Ind., Rita (Mike) Foster of Elizabethtown and Kerrie (Albert) Parr of New Haven; three sons, Carmel Lee (Beverly) Keith II of New Haven, James (Sherry) Keith of Elizabethtown, and Daniel “Danny” (Brenda) Keith of Boston; one sister, Rita Miller of Campbellsville; one brother, Marvin (Sharon) Fraze of Louisville; 17 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is noon Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at the Rolling Fork Baptist Church with Bro. Bruce Nichols officiating. Burial is 2:30 p.m. in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, July 21, 2025, and 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at the church.

The William R. Rust Funeral home New Haven Chapel 167 N. Main St. New Haven.

