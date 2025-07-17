Posted by admin

Obituary: Kenneth Milton Coons, 72, Coxs Creek

Kenneth Milton Coons, 72, of Coxs Creek, died Monday, July 14, 2025, with his family by his side. He was born March 21, 1953 in Louisville to the late George Coons and Edith Perkinson Coons.

KENNETH MILTON COONS

He was a loving dad, papa, brother, and friend. His family was the center of his universe. Whether it was coaching his daughter’s games, teaching the youth, or sharing stories with his grandchildren, he always made time for the people he loved. He was a lifelong outdoorsman with a deep love for hunting and a knack for sharing that passion.

He was always the first to offer a tip, lend a hand, or pass down a story that somehow ended in a laugh. He was also an experienced horseman who found peace and pride in the saddle. He was known for his sense of humor. He never missed a chance to crack a joke, lighten a mood, or make someone feel seen. His laughter was big and contagious. His memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Beverly Hannah Medeiros.

Survivors include on daughter, Stephanie Coons; one sister, Janice Allen; two brothers, Jimmy Coons (Jean) and Jerry Coons (Judy); two grandchildren, Robert “Anthony” Coons and Brandon Coons; two great-grandchildren, Kaylie Coons and Grayson Coons; and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 6 p.m. Friday, July 18, 2025, in the chapel of Schoppenhorst Underwood & Brooks Funeral Home.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, July 18, 2025, at the funeral home. Cremation has been chosen.

The Schoppenhorst Underwood & Brooks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-