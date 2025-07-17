Posted by admin

Obituary: Mary Lou ‘Lou Lou’ Coulter, 77, Hillview

Mary Lou “Lou Lou” Coulter, 77, of Hillview, died Sunday, July 13, 2025, with her family by her side. She was born Aug. 28, 1947 in Bloomfield to the late Henry Primm and Louise Barnett.

MARY LOU “LOU LOU” COULTER

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Her family was the center of her universe. She radiated happiness, kindness, and compassion, touching the lives of everyone around her. She was an avid Kentucky Wildcats fan. She retired from General Electric and continued to have lunch with her GE family in her free time.

Her faith in God was strong; she brought laughter, warmth, and authenticity to every moment. Her memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, William Coulter Sr.; her parents; one daughter, Vickie Warren; two sisters, Jackie Lee and Kathy Goff; and one brothers, Danny Primm.

She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, William “Bill” Edward Coulter Jr. (Jackie) and Christopher “Chris” Coulter (Tammie); one sister, Barbara Primm; one son-in-law, Billy Warren; seven grandchildren, Jennifer Clark (Shane), Amber Pearson (J.R.), Brandon Warren, Christopher Coulter, Christian Coulter Boston, Christopher Patton, and Jenna Marie Coulter; seven great-grandchildren, Brittany Warren, Breanna Warren, Zeke Coulter, Rezzy Coulter, Benton Castile, Caiden Coulter Boston, Autumn Coulter Boston; and many other family and friends.

The funeral is 6 p.m. Saturday, July 19, 2025, in the chapel of Schoppenhorst Underwood & Brooks Funeral Home.

Visitation iis 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 19, 2025, at the funeral home. Cremation was chosen.

The Schoppenhorst Underwood & Brooks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-