Obituary: Ruby Belle Taylor, 97, formerly of Bardstown

Ruby Belle Taylor, 97, formerly of Bardstown, died Monday, July 7, 2025, at Woodstock Nursing and Rehab in Canton, Ga.

She was born Dec. 29, 1927, in Washington County to the late Proctor Knot and Nettie Mae Holderman Crouch. She retired from Owens-Illinois. She was a member of the Bardstown Baptist Church, and she loved music. Her children and grandchildren were her life.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Huston Estell Taylor; and nine siblings.

She is survived by three daughters, Judy Reynolds Semaria of Crestwood, Linda (Ronnie) Call of Polk City, Fla., and Patsy (Joe Paul) Smith of Ball Ground, Ga.; one son, Andy Taylor of Louisville, nine grandchildren, Chad (Lindsay) Reynolds, Micah Reynolds, Brandon (Olivia) Smith, Adam (Cheryl) Smith, Jacob (Sarah) Call, Clayton (Alicia) Call, Jonathan Taylor, Matthew Taylor and Paul (Dana) Knopf; 16 great-grandchildren, Ashley Reynolds, Emma Thomas, Allison Reynolds, Baylen (Emily) Smith, Dakota Smith, Savannah Call, Hunter Call, Wyatt Call, Scarlett Call, Huston Call, Ava Smith, Everett Smith, Easton Smith, Anderson Smith, Carson Knopf and Trenton Knopf.

The funeral is 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 19, 2025, with Bro. John Pendleton officiating. Burial is in Highland Memory Garden in Mount Washington.

Visitation is 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 19, 2025 at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to The National Fragile X Foundation.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

