Video: Library director interviews on WBRT’s ‘Bradford & Brooks’ radio show

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, July 18, 2025 — Nelson County Public Library Director Michael Greenwell is the guest host on the Wednesday, July 16, 2025 edition of WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks” radio show. Greenwell tells listeners an updated list of upcoming events and programs at the main Bardstown library branch, as well as the activities taking place at the Bloomfield and New Haven library branches. Running time: 54 minutes.

