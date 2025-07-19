Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — July 6-9, 2025

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Sunday, July 6, 2025

Shawna Christina Messer, 37, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 12:52 a.m. Sunday, July 6, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Eugene Gerard Bright, 63, Hodgenville, operating on a suspended operators license; no seat belts; reckless driving; no registration receipt; driving on a DUI suspended license. Bond total is $5,000 percent. Booked at 12:59 p.m. Sunday, July 6, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kenny Ray McCandless, 45, New Haven, leaving the scene of an accident; operating on a suspended license; no insurance; no registration plates. Bond is $3,000 cash. Booked at 9:41 p.m. Sunday, July 6, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Michael Fowler, 34, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond. Booked at 10:44 p.m. Sunday, July 6, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Monday, July 7, 2025

Vincent Demetris Calhoun, 36, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $238 cash. Booked at 1:38 a.m. Monday, July 7, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Mitchell Blane Allport, 22, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 9:10 a.m. Monday, July 7, 2025.

James Brian Huffines, 48, Louisville, contempt of court; failure to appear. Bond total is $5,431.45 unsecured, $5,719.50 cash. Booked at 9:13 a.m. Monday, July 7, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Scott Dewayne Goodin, 41, Boston, failure to appear (2 counts); criminal mischief, first-degree. Bond total is $15,500 cash. Booked at 11:21 a.m. Monday, July 7, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Brandon Lee Saling, 32, Elizabethtown, failure to appear. No bond. Booked at 11:28 a.m. Monday, July 7, 2025, by the Elizabethtown Police Department.

Colin Riley Bostic, 20, Mount Washington, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 12:57 p.m. Monday, July 7, 2025, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Roberta Elsie Padgett, 48, Elmira, N.Y., order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, July 8, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Eddie Lee McLaughlin, 40, St. Catharine, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 11:57 a.m. Tuesday, July 8, 2025, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Cody Jacob Edelen, 31, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree, minor injury. Bond is $1,000 unsecured. Booked at 6:24 p.m. Tuesday, July 8, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Kelvin Renee Galbreath, 58, Louisville, failure to appear. Bond is $500 cash.

Booked at 10:11 p.m. Tuesday, July 8, 2025, by the Kentucky State Police.

Brittany Lauren Vanbuskirk, 32, Elizabethtown, speeding, 15 mph over limit; careless driving; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetammine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (hydrocodone); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 11:56 p.m. Tuesday, July 8, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Michael Edward Gaylor, 52, Loretto, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces); possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine; possession of marijuana. Bond total is $30,000 cash.

Booked at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, July 9, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Amber Marie Malloy, 40, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 10:57 a.m. Wednesday, July 9, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Joshua McCue, 44, Springfield, persistent felony offender, first-degree. No bond. Booked at 1:08 p.m. Wednesday, July 9, 2025, by the Nelson County Circuit Court.

Bryon Scott Buechele, 42, Taylorsville, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 2:38 p.m. Wednesday, July 9, 2025, by the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office.

