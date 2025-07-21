Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — July 10-15, 2025

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Thursday, July 10, 2025

Melanie Nicole Porter, 23, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, third-degree, drug unspecified; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 9:06 a.m. Thursday, July 10, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff's Office.

Selvey James Vittitoe, 45, Louisville, failure to appear; terroristic threatening. Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 10:17 a.m. Thursday, July 10, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jimmy Robert York, 44, Bowling Green, failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 1:23 p.m. Thursday, July 10, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Shenquella Deshay Tonge, 35, Bardstown. Contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 1:24 p.m. Thursday, July 10, 2025, by the Nelson County District Court.

Jim Kirk Thompson, 42, Elizabethtown, failure to illuminate head lamps; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine)

Booked at 1:38 p.m. Thursday, July 10, 2025, by the LaRue County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Fabian Linton, 25, Bardstown, failure to appear; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession drug paraphernalia; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; no registration receipt; careless driving; improper or no windshield; failure to signal; no seat belts. Bond is $1,000 cash, $1,000 surety. Booked at 1:56 p.m. Thursday, July 10, 2025, by the Kentucky State Police.

Justin Tyler Rogers, 28, Bardstown, serving parole violation warrant; failure to appear. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 10:57 p.m. Thursday, July 10, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

William Keith Riggs Jr., 46, Hodgenville, assault, second-degree (domestic violence); failure to appear. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 11:26 p.m. Thursday, July 10, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Friday, July 11, 2025

Dorothy Carmen Wampler, 32, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $1,382.50 cash. Booked at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 11, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Candace Paige Carlton, 26, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear. Bond total is $2650 cash. Booked at 12:54 a.m. Friday, July 11, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Brantwan Toree Gilbert, 34, Louisville, operating on a suspended license; failure to appear (2 counts); trafficking in controlled substance (fentanyl); possession of drug paraphernalia; sell or transfer simulated controlled substance. Bond total is $20,445 cash. Booked at 12:55 a.m. Friday, July 11, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Bryan Scott Webb, 51, New Haven, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 11:57 a.m. Friday, July 11, 2025, by the Nelson County Circuit Court.

Jefferson Scott Helton, 57, Bardstown, contempt of court. Booked at 4:03 p.m. Friday, July 11, 2025, by the Nelson County Circuit Court.

Chadwick Austin Hamilton, 40, Springfield, failure to appear (5 counts). Bond total is $34,250 cash. Booked at 4:32 p.m. Friday, July 11, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sean Patrick Smallwood, 49, Lexington, assault, second-degree; strangulation, first-degree (domestic violence related); possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; persistent felony offender, first-degree (2 counts); assault, third-degree, inmate assault on corrections officer. Bond is $40,000 cash. Booked at 4:55 p.m. Friday, July 11, 2025, by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.

Jacob William Hall, 27, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place; disorderly conduct, second-degree. No bond. Booked at 8:46 p.m. Friday, July 11, 2025, by the Bardstown City Police Department.

Devin Zane Watkins, 25, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; leaving the scene of an accident; abandonment of a vehicle on a public road. No bond. Booked at 10:37 p.m. Friday, July 11, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Saturday, July 12, 2025

William Conner Cornish, 24, Lebanon, wanton endangerment, first-degree; wanton endangerment, first-degree, police officer; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); no insurance card; no registration receipt; no registration plates; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; failure to signal; improper display of registration plates; driving on a DUI suspended license; failure to surrender revoked operators license; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; probation violation (for technical violation)(2 counts). Released on recognizance. Booked at 5:11 a.m. Saturday, July 12, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeremy Lee Snow, 46, Bardstown, fugitive from another state. No bond. Booked at 1:58 p.m. Saturday, July 12, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sunday, July 13, 2025

Jeffery Scott Martin, 46, New Haven, failure to appear; violation of a Kentucky protective order. Bond is $100 unsecured, $5,000 surety. Booked at 3:08 p.m. Sunday, July 13, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jon Michael Thornberry, 33, Bardstown, speeding, 21 mph over limit; careless driving; operating on a suspended license; failure to surrender revoked operators license. No bond. Booked at 5:46 p.m. Sunday, July 13, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Laquay Fontez Williams, 37, Bardstown, criminal mischief, first-degree. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 6:40 p.m. Sunday, July 13, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Aaron Brayden Lumley, 19, Louisville, terroristic theatening; harassing communications; stalking, second-degree. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 8:09 p.m. Sunday, July 13, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jonathon William Davis, 44, Jeffersonville, Ind., possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 10:59 p.m. Sunday, July 13, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Octavio Velasco Rarmirez, 21, Lexington, speeding, 21 mph over limit; careless driving; no operators license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 11:57 p.m. Sunday, July 13, 2025, by the Kentucky State Police.

Monday, July 14, 2025

Joseph Lindell Carter, 30, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 3:23 a.m. Monday, July 14, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Gustavo Almazan, 28, Louisville, no seat belts; driving on a DUI suspended license. Released on recognizance. Booked at 1:39 p.m. Monday, July 14, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Angela Marie Clark, 48, Mount Washington, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond is $1,289 cash; $700 surety. Booked at 8:39 p.m. Monday, July 14, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Joshua Chad Greene, 35, New Haven, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 1:26 a.m. Tuesday, July 15, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Clayton Spencer Miles, 18, New Hope, operating on a suspended license; no registration plates. Released on recognizance. Booked at 1:39 a.m. Tuesday, July 15, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Bradley Shane Allen, 24, Hardinsburg, no insurance; license to be in possession; receiving stolen property (firearm). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 11:09 a.m. Tuesday, July 15, 2025, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Pat Eugene Nally, 58, Loretto, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); cultivate in marijuana (less than 5 plants); trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to less than 5 pounds); possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; possession of firearm by a convicted felon; persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond is $200,000 cash. Booked at 11:58 a.m. Tuesday, July 15, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Aaliyah Rose Jewell, 26, Lexington, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 12:06 p.m. Tuesday, July 15, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

John Christopher Schroll, 33, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $1,000 cash. Booked at 5:39 p.m. Tuesday, July 15, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

James Paul Goodrich, 31, Bardstown, contempt of court. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 6:59 p.m. Tuesday, July 15, 2025, by the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife.

