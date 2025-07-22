Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — July 16-18, 2025

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Wenesday, July 16, 2025

Thomas Eugene Yocum, 50, Cox’s Creek, operating on a suspended license; no insurance; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, July 16, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Richard Eric Conner, 54, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $1,071.85 unsecured. Booked at 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, July 16, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Chad Dant, 36, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 9:22 a.m. Wednesday, July 16, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Gary Stephen Henry, 48, Louisville, flagrant non-support; persistent felony offender, second-degree; probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear. Bond is $540 cash or property. Booked at 9:48 a.m. Wednesday, July 16, 2025, by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Justin Dewayne Clark, 30, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, July 16, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Gilbert Chesser, 43, Taylorsville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 1:37 p.m. Wednesday, July 16, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Shawntez Dominic Harris, 34, Bardstown, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 2:11 p.m. Wednesday, July 16, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Quantez Jamar Porter, 30, Louisville, engaging in organized crime; criminal possession of a forged instrument. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 2:12 p.m. Wednesday, July 16, 2025, by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.

Thursday, July 17, 2025

Jackie Edward Allen III, 44, Bardstown, possession of controlled substance, fentanyl; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at1:30 a.m. Thursday, July 17, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Brent Shane Ritter, 36, Mount Washington, possession controlled substance, first-degree, fentanyl; no insurance; no registrate plates; improper display of registration plates; failure to appear. Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 1:11 p.m. Thursday, July 17, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Travis Wayne Cundiff, 45, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; hitchhiking/disregarding traffic regulation by pedestrian. Bond is $5,000 unsecured. Booked at 1:41 p.m. Thursday, July 17, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Ja’Monai Montres Constance Van Moon, 24, Louisville, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 3:24 p.m. Thursday, July 17, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Friday, July 18, 2025

Quacy Levelle Sheckles, 31, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others. Released on recognizance. No bond. Booked at 12:13 a.m. Friday, July 18, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Wilder Lahnes Portales, 27, Louisville, disregarding traffic control device; on headlight; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle. Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 1:51 a.m. Friday, July 18, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Matthew Jonathan Rone, 20, Bloomfield, disorderly conduct, second-degree; alcohol intoxication in a public place. Released on recognizance. Booked at 10:09 p.m. Friday, July 18, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-