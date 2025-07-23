Posted by admin

City council expresses appreciation for firefighters’ service to the community

By JENNA GEORGE

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, July 22, 2025 — The Bardstown City Council honored members of the fire department whose work have served the community during flash flooding and in a number of water rescues.

The firefighters included: Captain Chad Ubbelohde, Bobby McGrew, Lee Harris, Steve Marrs, Jacob Newsome, Robert Bradshaw, and Derrick Gribbons.

“A captain is only as good as his crew.” Captain Ubbelohde told the council.

BETHLEHEM LOAN. The Bardstown City Council approved a resolution in regard to a $1.2 million Industrial Revenue Bond for Bethlehem High School.

The original loan was $3.5 million, and the balance — $1.2 million — is being extended seven years. Wilson & Muir Bank President J. Frank Wilson spoke to the council regarding the request, citing the bank’s agreement with the new loan structure.

A public hearing has been set for noon Thursday.

BETHANY HAVEN DONATION. The council agreed to donate $12,000 to Bethany Haven, which provides housing for homeless men, women and families.

According to Bardstown Police Department social worker Olivia Railey, nearly 90 percent of individuals who left the shelter entered their own housing. Nearly 100 percent of indivudals assisted by Bethany Haven have been Nelson County residents.

BOURBON FESTIVAL UPDATE. Randy Prasse, festival director, told the council about the organization’s plans for 2025 and plans to celebrate the festival’s 35th anniversary next year.

Tickets for all events — including general admission, have sold out. The festival plans to keep Fifth Street closed to traffic on the Monday after the festival so vendors can have space needed to tear down their exhibits, tents, etc.

The bourbon festival runs Sept. 5-7, 2025.

In other business, the council:

— approved requested street closures for the Buttermilk Days event, Aug. 21-23.



— approved the requested street closures for the New Life Center 5k walk/run that takes place on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 27, 2025.

— approved updates to the city’s compensation and classification plan to included two new positions in the city’s public works department — water system specialist and a sewer system specialist.

-30-